Factional LP NWC’s suspension of Lagos Chair, excos joke—-Spokesperson

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has described the suspension of its State Executive Committee by Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led factional National Working Committee (NWC) as a “huge joke and comedy”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Apapa-led factional LP National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday announced suspension of Pastor Dayo Ekong-led state executive committee of the party in Lagos state among other suspensions.

The Apapa-led NWC also suspended the Spokesperson of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, and 10 other party executives over what it described as anti party activities and unruly behaviour against leadership.

In a swift reaction, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, the Lagos State Publicity Secretary of LP, in a statement on Friday, described the suspension as laughable, null and void.

Odesanya described Apapa-led factional NWC as an “ illegally contrived cult”, “who would not mind setting the entire community on fire to satisfy their warped hunger at satisfying their paymasters”

She said: “How can an illegally contrived NWC suspend Principal Officers of Labour Party, 34 State Chairmen and the entire Lagos State EXCO of the Labour Party?

“The group of comedians went against all norms of party politics and the constitution of the party claim to have suspended 12 Principal Officers of the party, which as stated above include almost, if not all, the entire Lagos State EXCO of Labour Party at their illegal NEC held in Bauchi on May 3.

“Their NEC meeting in Bauchi is totally fake and unrecognized by the party. Their National Working Committee is illegal,” Odesanya said.

She said that the Lagos State chapter of Labour Party duly recognises, supports and remains loyal to Mr Julius Abure-led NEC as the authentic party’s national organ.

Odesanya said that the Ekong-led state executive committee averred that Apapa and his supporters’ mission were out to put out the burning fire of awakened Nigerians.

“They are out to diminish all the efforts, sacrifices and contributions of all Obidents towards a new Nigeria but they will not succeed. As a matter of fact, they are falling flat on their faces.

“It is imperative to note that having failed in their various attempts at coercing the members in question, through various means, they resorted to this illegality.

“Let it be known that, in life and politics, there are still some people that are principled and forthright. There are people that cannot be bought, there are people that will never sell their conscience for a mess of pottage.

“Let the Apapa-led illegally contrived NWC continue with their comedy, their political programme will end soon and another will go on air.

“It is laughable how our so called “elders” try to turn facts on its head and watch the community go up in flames, laughable indeed,” Odesanya said.

According to her, it is equally laughable how in one breath, the Apapa-led NWC appointed Dr Olatunbosun Oswald (Lagos State LP Deputy Chairman) as the National Auditor of their NWC and in another breath suspended him from the party in the state.

“Their inconsistencies are unequaled, the confusion is unparalleled and nobody should take them serious. Jokers they are and jokers they remain,” she added.

According to him, the Labour Party remains steadfast and ready to reclaim the mandate of its Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi at the tribunal.

“We have come this far in spite of all the intimidation and suppression. We remain focused on the judiciary. We entertain no distractions.

“We are reclaiming all our stole mandates, not just in Lagos Gubernatorial seat but also in the state House of Assembly and across all states.

“Our appeal to the teeming members of the Labour Party is to remain calm and steadfast, the macabre dance will soon be over and our Party will come out stronger to the shame of the moles and traitors.

“Please let us allow Apapa and his cohorts dance naked in the market place for a while, nobody will ever take them serious again after this disgraceful dance,”

Odesanya said.

NAN reports that crises have been rocking the national Leadership of the Labour Party and now spreading into state chapters. (NAN)