Factional Abia APC moves vote of confidence in Acting Chairman

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

The factional State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on its Acting Chairman, Chief Goldie Wabara.



The motion for the confidence vote was moved by the Chairman of APC in Arochukwu Local Government Area, Mr Johnson Okore, during an extra-ordinary meeting of the committee of the party, which took place at the party’s Secretariat on Azikiwe Road, Umuahia.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wabara, who was the Deputy Chairman, was appointed the Acting Chairman on Monday, following the defection of the party’s Chairman, Chief Obioma Acho, to the Labour Party.



Okore further moved that the party should nominate people to fill the vacancies created at the local government level, due to the exit of the former chairman from the faction.



According to him, “the positions should be filled up because this is the authentic APC in the state.”



The motion was seconded by the Financial Secretary of the party, Mr Innocent Ahaoma.



The motion was also upheld through a voice vote by SWC members.

In a brief remark, Wabara expressed profound gratitude to the SWC members for the confidence they reposed in him.



He promised to run an open door policy and advised them to feel free to approach him over any issues bothering them.



“As long as I remain in this seat, I will not disappoint you. I shall serve you faithfully and with great commitment.



“Feel free to come to me over any issues that bother you. Don’t be quick to judge me.



“Whatever it is, we shall sit on a roundtable to settle it amicably,” Wabara said. (NAN)

