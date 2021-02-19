Facemasks vendors in Kaduna worry over decline in patronage

Most facemasks vendors in Kaduna metropolis have expressed worry on the decline in the patronage of the item, stressing that the dwindling in sales had forced them out of the market. Checks conducted on Friday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna showed that a number of vendors, who sell in traffic, had taken to alternative sources of income to make ends meet.

Some have resolved to sales of other petty commodities like rechargeable lamps, umbrellas, snacks among others. Salisu Ibrahim, a hawker around station roundabout regretted that even with the government’s enforcement on the use of facemasks, patronage had dropped. Hassan noted that although the members of the public were aware of the punitive measures on non-compliance to the law, many still do not use it while others had learnt to produce it locally.

He said that many also resulted in making their facemasks because of the economic situation in the country. “This has led to the downturn witnessed in the patronage and has forced lots of hawkers to channel their hustle to other commodities that are in constant demand,” he added. Mallam Yahuza Yaro, a hawker on Independence way told NAN that he had to revert to sales of room and car fresheners since he witnessed a decline in sales of facemasks.

“Some of us actually make good money from sales of facemasks during the heat of coronavirus pandemic but presently, the demand has declined even when the virus still lingers. “So many motorists, who patronised us the most, now have more than one facemask in their cars,’’ he said. Mallam Zubeiru Hassan, another hawker on WAF road disclosed that with the profit he made from sales of facemasks, he was able to cater for his family’s needs during the lockdown but regretted that the tide had changed.

“Few months back especially in the past year, I made a daily turnover of at least, N1,000 enough to cater for a day’s need. “Nowadays, you could go a whole day without selling a single facemask and that’s why you find us hawking additional wares like wristwatches, perfumes among others,” he disclosed.

Mr Danjuma Aliyu, a civil servant residing in Sabo told NAN that he had stocked the clinically treated facemasks enough for himself and members of his family besides the complementary masks from his office. “I can’t remember when last I bought a facemask in the traffic because I still have spare ones in my house,” he said.

Mrs Sarah Musa, a teacher said she didn’t have to acquire another facemask since she bought one in December, “all I do is to wash it regularly.’’ A civil servant told NAN that he had no money to spend on the purchase of facemask regularly, adding that he preferred to spend his extra money on household hygienic items like soap and disinfectants. (NAN)