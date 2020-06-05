Facebook friendship: Three brothers kidnap, murder of mother of 5

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police Headquarters has arrested three suspects for kidnap and murder of a mother of five.

The Spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, Mr. Frank Mba in a statement said the victim, 55 years old Janet Nnenna Ogbonnaya, a widow has been a Facebook friend of the principal suspect, Johnson Emmanuel, who lured her from her home in Gwagwalada to his place in Wumba both in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The suspect therefore took advantage of her visit by serving his victim with yogurt laced with sedatives and subsequently murdered her. Having killed her, Johnson dumped the remains of Mrs. Ogbonnaya in a septic tank and still went ahead to contact her family using her phone while demanding for the sum of N5m as ransom for her supposed release.

“The suspects namely, Johnson Emmanuel (38), Gideon Emmanuel (31) and Success Emmanuel (27) who are born of the same parents and from Isiekenesi in Ideato local government area of Imo State were arrested in their home town for the gruesome murder on the 14th May, 2020.

“After the gruesone murder of their victim, the culprits have left Abuja and taken refuge in their home town in order to cover their trail and evade arrest”, he stated.

Mba further stated that investigations led to the arrest of the suspects as a result of a complaint by one Chinedu Ogbonnaya, who allowed that his mother, Janet Nnenna Ogbonnaya, a native of Ozuitem in Bende local government area of Abia State, had been kidnapped and a N5 million ransom was demanded by her abductors for her release.

“The suspects have however led a team of investigators and pathologists to a residence at Wumba District, Lokogoma in Abuja where the victim’s decomposing body was exhumed frim a septic tank and tajen to the University Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada for forensic examinations.

“A Toyota Highlander Jeep belonging to the late Janet Ogbonnaya has been recovered by the Police Operatives at a mechanic workshop in Apo area, where it was discovered to be repainted to another colour. The vehicle’s documents have also been fraudulently tampered with and the ownership transferred to the said Johnson Emmanuel”, says Mba.

