Face of Ohanaeze will promote Igbo culture, values – CEO

The Bee Modelling Agency (BMA), said on Sunday that its Face of Ohanaeze Beauty Pageant has been designed to promote beautiful and rich culture of the Igbo people of Nigeria. The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Ms Blessing Nzewi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna. “The maiden Face of Ohanaeze and Ohanaeze Achievement and Good Governance Awards, 2020, is the first of its kind to be hosted in this part of the country.

“The beauty pageant, scheduled for Dec. 30, at Conv Hotel, Nnewi, Anambra State, is aimed at reviving, boosting and promoting the beautiful and rich culture of the Igbo people. “The event will feature music, dance, coronation and good governance awards to deserving personalities to promote and entrench good governance in the country. “We want to build a strong cultural platform that will showcase and remind us the values of the Igbo people,’’ she said. She explained that the pageant has a mandate of preaching, training, promoting, and advocating for the youths through massive sensitisation and awareness campaigns about the Igbo cultural heritage. Nzewi added that the beauty pageant would also empower young ladies to become advocates for the protection of women, girls and child rights.

“We also hope that the youths and young girls in this part of the country will work together and participate in the decision-making process, to tackle issues affecting youth’s empowerment in Igbo communities. “Particularly issues like education, access to health services, and girl child empowerment, among others.

“As a young Nigerian woman, with loads of dreams and aspirations, Face of Ohanaeze is all about creating a platform where those ideas can be showcased to the world. “The Bee Modelling Agency, an entertainment outlet that connects talents in fashion, modelling, and entertainment with leading brands will continue to develop talents and elevate them to international level,’’ she said. (NAN)