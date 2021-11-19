Fabricator docked over alleged theft of aluminum doors, windows

A 26-year-old aluminum fabricator, Akanbi Iwakun, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, for alleged stealing of aluminum doors and windows worth N600,000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, appeared on a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charges levelled against him.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant and two others at large committed the offences on Oct. 21 at 1:30 a.m. at Igbodigo New Site in Okitipupa.

He said that the defendant and his accomplice burgled an uncompleted building belonging to one Mr James Adegbakin and removed aluminum doors and windows.

Orogbemi said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 516, 412 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the state government.

Ojuola adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for further hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...