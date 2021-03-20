The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu has been appointed a member of the World Governing Council of Airports Council International (ACI).

He, alongside two others, Mr Emanuel Chavez of Aeroportos de Mozambique (President) from Mozambique and Mr. Dewananda Chellen of Airports of Mauritius Co. Ltd (Member) from Mauritius were appointed as representatives of Africa on the Board.

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement by FAAN Spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu.

