FAAN’s Yadudu appointed Member World Governing Board of ACI

March 20, 2021



The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of , Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu been appointed a of the World Governing Council of Airports Council International (ACI).

He, alongside two others,  Mr Emanuel Chavez of Aeroportos de Mozambique (President) from Mozambique and Mr. Dewananda Chellen of Airports of Mauritius Co. Ltd () from Mauritius were appointed as representatives of Africa Board.

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement by Spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu.

