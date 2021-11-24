FAAN’s Ndudinachi bags IAP of the Year Award

Mrs Rejoice U. Ndudinachi has received the first International Airport Professional, IAP CoP Awards. The award was presented to the Nigerian , African, Mrs Rejoice Ndudinachi iap, mni, who is the Airport Manager Sam Mbakwe Intl Cargo Airport Owerri Imo State, during the ACI World Annual General Assembly Conference & Exhibition November in Cancun Mexico.

Ndudinachi is an ICAO expert, President,Women in Aviation Nigeria, She takes the flag round the world for Aviation community

According to a statement, this award recognizes and celebrates outstanding IAPs that have contributed to the advancement of the practice of airport management and that have become innovators and gamechangers in the aviation industry.

“It gives opportunity to showcase expertise and how they have paved or are paving the way to enhance the aviation community on a global level.

It recognizes the extraordinary leadership of an airport professional who best exemplifies the ideals and tenants of an IAP and who is a visionary, leader in the aviation community and an advocate and active participant of the aviation industry initiatives and programs. An IAP graduate and in good standing.

“The 2021 IAP CoP Awards is opportunity to honor a fellow IAP who exemplifies the tenents and goals of the IAP community. Help recognize the hard work and accomplishments of fellow IAP Rejoice U Ndudinachi of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria” the statement said.

