FAAN to inaugurate new MMIA terminal on Tuesday – Official

By Yunus Yusuf

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it will be inaugurating the newly built international terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, on Tuesday.

FAAN Spokesperson Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said that the terminal was one of five constructed via a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China.

She also disclosed that FAAN would equally be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos State Government on the nine- kilometre Airport-Shasha-Alimosho Link Road.

The road will be built by the state government.

“The Federal Government/Chinese-assisted terminal buildings were initiated in 2013 and the MMIA will now be commissioned nine years after, following various delays.

“Out of the five terminals, the Abuja and Port Harcourt terminals have been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

“The new Lagos international airport terminal will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, and it is expected to generate about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

“It will also enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport,” Hope-Ivbaze said.

She disclosed further that the terminal had the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum, adding that it was built on a land mass of approximately 56,000 square metres and has 66 check-in counters.

The FAAN spokesperson said that some other facilities in the terminal included five baggage collection carousels, 16 immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, and six passenger boarding bridges (out of which two have already been installed).

“The terminal will also have two food courts, four premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility.

“There will be a praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty free space and approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others, ” she added. (NAN)

