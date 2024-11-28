FAAN to improve airfield lightings, night operations across airports 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it will improve airfield lightings and night operations at airports to match air passenger traffic.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, gave the assurance at a business breakfast meeting hosted by the Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI) on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had the theme: “The Implementation of the Cape Town Practice Direction the Fortunes of Nigerian Airlines and the Economy”.

Kuku said that with the implementation of the Cape Town Convention Agreement, more aircraft are expected in the market to curb flight delays.

She said that airport runways across the country were being worked on to service the growing market.

“I want to say very quickly that enhancing this market is a very important part of our practice direction that has been done to help us in terms of yielding economic benefits.

“While I stand for the airports, I also stand for the sector as a whole. Today, we have seen quite a number of complaints from our passengers who talk about flight delays.

“In reality, the expectation is that we will be able to bring a lot more aircraft in market that will help us close some of the gaps that we have. So we need to create the capacity.

“At the same time, we also have a responsibility to you, and that is, to make sure that as you continue to operate and bring in more aircraft, our facilities are positioned to support you,” she said.

Kuku said that a significant activity had taken place to improve the state of runways in Lagos, Abuja, Calabar, Owerri and Ilorin.

“We are also working to improve the airfield lighting. I am sure in the next couple of weeks, you will see some progress, especially for the night operations.

“We are improving to make sure that we can return a lot of our airports back to Category Two,” she said.

Kuku called for collaboration of all stakeholders in taking aviation and airport management to the highest pedestal.

Earlier, the President of ASRTI, retired Air Commodore Ademola Onitiju, called for upgrade of airports across the country to be operating 24 hours daily.

According to Onitiju, there is need for the Federal Government to formulate more policies to create a conducive environment for aviation to thrive and make air travel more affordable.

“Aviation is a catalyst for the growth of tourism, hospitality and other sectors of the economy.

“ASRTI has suggested that airports nationwide be equipped and upgraded to despatch and receive aircraft at midnight and beyond to maximise the benefits of air travel.

“We had suggested that there should be a single digit lending rate for the aviation sector to enhance its growth and contribution to Nigeria’s gross domestic product.

“We believe that establishment of an aviation finance bank could help in actualising this,” he said.

He emphasised the need for purposeful coordination between the aviation sector and government agencies especially Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to arrest existential threats.

According to Onitiju, aviation fuel takes about 45 per cent of operational cost of airlines.

He said that thriving of local airlines would result in more revenues for governments.

“The Federal Government could exempt all local refineries with the capacity to produce Jet A1 fuel from taxation related to production within a given renewable timeframe, for the sector to recuperate.

“Normal global pricing could apply to foreign airlines that traverse the Nigerian air space and vessels outbound Nigeria,” he said.

He also called for more funding of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology for accelerated development.

NAN reports that the Chief Executive Officer of Topbrass Aviation, Capt. Roland Iyayi, called for extensive review of aviation policies, for airlines to thrive.

The hybrid meeting had in attendance stakeholders from all aspects of the aviation. (NAN)