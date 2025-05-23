FAAN seeks NSCDC partnership to protect assets in Akure Airport

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has solicited partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enhance protection of critical national assets

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has solicited partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enhance protection of critical national assets and infrastructures in Akure Airport.

Mrs Yemisi Adebiyi, the FAAN Manager, Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu Airport, sought the partnership during a courtesy visit to the NSCDC State Commandant on Friday in Akure.

Adebiyi explained that the strategic visit was to strengthen the existing relationship between the aviation sector and the corps.

According to her, the partnership will address emerging security challenges within and around Akure Airport.

The FAAN manager, however, commended the commandant and his officers for their commitment to safeguard the critical national asset and infrastructure around the airport, and state at large.

“I must commend the commandant, and the officers, particularly operational officers and agro ranger officers deployed to the airport for a good job.

“We are requesting for more officers, especially at the agro tower, to help curb security challenges around the airport.

“We have been getting intelligence reports on kidnappers lurking around the airport, and to also checkmate operations of cattle rearers.

“There is need to maintain the airport as a safe environment for all,’’Adeniyi said.

Responding, NSCDC State Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, assured the team of the corps readiness to deploy more personnel to the airport to enhance safety and security.

Ibiloye, who promised that the heads of operations and agro rangers would work together with FAAN to ensure maximum security, encouraged the use of electronic security as well.

“While physical security is being put in place, electronic security such as drones and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, should also be paired with physical security to ensure a balanced form of security.

“We will continue to support and ensure the protection of the aviation sector.

“Not just because it is a part of our core mandate, but because it is essential and must be done,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)