FAAN seeks lasting solutions to critical aviation challenges

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has expressed commitment to working with the League of Aviation and Airports Correspondents (LAAC) to find lasting solutions to critical aviation challenges in the industry.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, expressed this commitment in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

Yadudu said that the authority was ready to reposition the industry through the 25th LAAC that would bring all stakeholders together.

The conference, which is billed for July 28, is with the theme: “Nigeria Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation’’.

Yadudu explained that the conference was coming at the very right time when the industry had faced the COVID-19 pandemic that had affected the industry.

“The League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents annual conference has become a notable rallying point for developing lasting solutions to critical aviation-related challenges in Nigeria and beyond.

“The theme for this year’s edition; `Nigeria’s aviation industry: Policy, Management and Regulation’ could not have come at a better time.

“This is because a balanced combination of Policy, Management and Regulation is the most critical ingredient needed to achieve efficiency, productivity and sustainability in the industry.

“I and my team are definitely looking forward to participating in the conference. See you there,” he assured.

Similarly, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has equally endorsed the conference, stating that the bureau was ready to work with LAAC in that direction.

Speaking on their readiness to be part of the conference, the Commissioner of AIB, Mr Akin Olateru said it was its pleasure to work with LAAC in its efforts to organise events that would impart knowledge that could drive aviation development and growth.

Olateru said that the Nigerian aviation industry would gain traction when industry players, professionals and policy makers among others exchanged ideas and discussed pertinent issues that could add value to the industry.

Commenting, the Chairman of LAAC, Mr Olusegun Koiki noted that major stakeholders would grace the conference.

Koiki said the Ministry of Aviation had indicated interest to be part of the event likewise all the aviation agencies, including: Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), FAAN, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He said the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had equally expressed their desires to be fully involved in the whole arrangements.

“Others that are expected to deliver papers are the Chairman, Governing Council, Nigeria Aviation Safety Initiative (NASI), Capt. Dung Pam and Chairman, Association of Aviation Ground Handlers (ACHAN), Mr Olaniyi Adigun.

“The General Manager, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr Rabiu Abdulmutalib has also been scheduled to deliver papers,” he said. (NAN)

