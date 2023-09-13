FAAN restates commitment to grassroots devt. with Junior Tennis Championship

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Organisers of the annual FAAN Junior Tennis Championships on Wednesday restated their commitment towards the development of tennis at the grassroots level in Lagos State.

The FAAN Tennis Club Captain, Joe Ujoh, stated this during the finals of the week-long 9th Junior Tennis Championship held at the FAAN Tennis Club, Oshodi, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FAAN Tennis Club is a competition organised for U-12, U-14 and U-16 boys and girls.

Ujoh said he was pleased with the performance of the kids at this year’s competition, adding that the quality of players showed how big the event had become in nine years.

“About 70 kids registered this year, we would have had more, but for the postponements which eventually clashed with resumption of some of the players.

“As you can see, the quality of players in this competition has improved; however, we are sure that there is still room for more exposure to grow tennis in Nigeria.

“We are looking at the possibility of trying out other surfaces, for the players to compete on different surfaces,” he said.

Mr. Oladele Ige, the Club’s Vice Captain, also noted that the competition was purely developmental and there were no immediate plans to make it a senior national event despite the growth recorded over the years.

“It’s the baby tournament of FAAN Tennis Club and we are so glad with the calibre of players who have passed through this event since we started about nine years ago.

“The likes of Oyinlomo Quadre and Marylove Edwards have played this tournament in the past, and we can see where they are today.

“The idea remains to ensure the development of tennis and to catch them young,” he said.

NAN reports that the FAAN Junior Tennis double champion, Mofifun, was the star attraction at the tournament.

The Lagos Lawn Tennis Club player was the cynosure of all eyes as she edged out another fans’ favourite, Roseline Nana, in both finals of the Girls’ Category.

Atilola and her new rival qualified for the finals in two different categories, the U-12 and U-14, after recording good results and upsets in the course of the championship.

However, it was the final match between both girls that got the guests at the FAAN Tennis Club on their feet the most.

Ten-year-old Atilola won the match 4-2, 2-4, 12-10 in the U-12 final, and returned to inflict a 5-4, 4-2 win over her opponent in the U-14 final.

In other final matches, Joseph Ominiyi produced moments of magic to outplay Samuel Adegbite in the boys U-12 with a 4-0, 4-2 win.

In the other Boys’ Category final, Toheed Oseni put up a virtuoso performance to defeat Joseph Ogunyemi 5-3, 4-2 in the Boys’ U-14 category.

Toluwalase Agunbaide was outstanding in her two sets win over Jasmine Osho in the girls U-16 final. The match ended 6-1, 6-1.

The Boys’ U-16 final match rounded up a very eventful evening as Michael Nekepkemi and Idris Ajao ensured the tournament ended in a very high tone.

The both put up a fight and ended the match in a final set thriller.

Nekepkemi, who starred at the National Youth Games in Ilorin in 2021, ended up with the big win that sealed the match. He won 6-3, 6-7, 10-7. (NAN)

