FAAN reiterates collaborations in fostering aviation security consciousness 

Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has reiterated the importance of consistent collaborations in the promotion of aviation security

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has reiterated the importance of consistent collaborations in the promotion of aviation security consciousness.

Kuku made the assertion on Tuesday in Lagos, at the Symposium on Aviation Security with the theme: ‘’Fundamentality of Aviation Security in achieving the Safe Skies.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the symposium was organised by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

According to Kuku, promoting security consciousness, fostering collaboration, and enhancing aviation security governance across Nigeria, is in alignment with ICAO standards. Annexe 17.

“The significance of this cannot be overstated. Our commitment to reinforcing aviation security must be steadfast and adaptive in an era marked by evolving threats and rapid technological advancements.

“Through dialogues like this, where expertise, experience, and innovation intersect, we can collectively share strategies and frameworks that ensure safety without compromising efficiency.

“As we have converged to share insights and best practices, I am confident that our collective expertise will shape the future of aviation security in Nigeria.

“Our commitment to this critical aspect of aviation will undoubtedly contribute to the safety and security of passengers, crew members, and the general public,”Kuku noted.

The FAAN boss also recognised the contributions of stakeholders; regulatory bodies, airlines, security agencies and others in maintaining highest security standards.

She commended the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo for the initiative and enjoined participants to explore innovative solutions that would enhance aviation security in all the airports across Nigeria.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), represented by Air Commodore Ahmed Madawaki, disclosed that it had directed the implementation of a one-stop joint monitoring screening system to avert clumsiness and touting in aviation operations.

“The Nigerian government, especially ONSA is concerned about the security of our airspace and airports.

“The mandate of the office is to coordinate the operations of relevant security agencies to ensure that the operations of the aviation sector is protected from acts of unlawful interferences.

“Security agencies are also required to collaborate with all operators to ensure their duties are carried out in the most efficient and professional manners.

“Currently, ONSA is developing a security threat assessment framework for all airports and airstrips in Nigeria in a multi stakeholder set up,”he said.

Madawaki urged operators in the industry to be security conscious and always share information among themselves to ensure the safety of both the airports and airspace.

“This symposium offers an invaluable platform for dialogue, partnership and innovation. It is, therefore, expected that we explore new strategies to ensure the safety of the airspace as a shared responsibility.

“In as much as the issue of security is broad, we must reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of safety, vigilance and excellence that define global aviation standards,” he said.

Madawaki commended the organisers for the event in an era where global connectivity had become both a catalyst for progress and a challenge for safety.

“Aviation security stands as a cornerstone in safeguarding not only our airspace, but also our national integrity, and achieving this is only possible when robust, collaborative and forward-thinking frameworks are put in place.

“As we deliberate, let us bear in mind that security issues are multifaceted and in dealing with this, we must consider the forms and sources of threat.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)