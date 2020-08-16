FAAN probes alleged collection of money from returning passengers

As the nation’s airports begin to reopen gradually for flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has advised passengers to desist from giving money and to report any official from any agency that requests money under any guise.



A statement by Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs the Authority will like to inform passengers and other airport users that there is no aspect of its services at the airports that is being paid for by cash.



“Arriving passengers are expected to have gone through the Covid-19 test before boarding their flights from ports of departure, therefore they should not pay any money whatsoever to any airport official for the purpose.

All Covid-19 measures put in place at the airports are free for passengers and does not attract any charges.



Meanwhile, the statement said, the recent allegation that some airport officials in Abuja were collecting money from returning passengers on evacuation flights is already being investigated by all agencies at the airport.



The Authority will also like to use this medium to appeal to passengers once again to always ensure adherence to all safety and security measures at the airports.



