FAAN, Presidential Committee partner on capacity building for airport stakeholders

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), along with the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), has organised a training programme for frontline officers of major stakeholders at the nation’s airports.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Ms Henrietta Yakubu, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

In an address of welcome, the Managing Director, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, enjoined participants to always display the highest level of discipline and professionalism in the line of duty.

Yadudu said the training was part of the ongoing efforts to improve on the quality of service delivery at the nation’s airports.

“The training programme is aimed at continuous sensitisation of the stakeholders and building capacity for airport personnel.

“This is on the need to always give the best quality services possible to passengers and other airport users”, he explained.

The managing director added that airport officials were ambassadors of the nation and should see and conduct themselves in like manner.

Yadudu reminded participants that as heads of their various agencies, they were expected to take the message back to their personnel in the nation’s interest.

He noted that the Federal Government was taking seriously issues of extortion and corruption at the airports.

Yadudu warned that any official caught perpetrating any untoward act would henceforth be apprehended and sanctioned accordingly.

He said in the past week a similar programme was held with the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, the Regional General Manager, NAIA, and other top airport officials in attendance was held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, noted that inefficiency and corruption were the banes of the socio-economic development of the nation.

Oduwole implored participants to shun indiscipline, corruption and extortion, as such acts were capable of tarnishing the nation’s image.

She encouraged participants to embrace ethical behaviour, personal values and pride.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was attended by the Regional General Manager, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Mrs Victoria Shinaba.

Others were the Comptroller of Immigration MMA, the Controller of Customs, MMA, the Commissioner of Police, Airport Division, the Deputy Director of State Security Services, MMIA, amongst other top officials at the Lagos airport. (NAN)

