FAAN, NCC sign MoU to curb piracy at nation’s airports

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) to curb sales of pirated copyright materials at the nation’s airports and environs.

The Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, and the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, signed the MoU in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the NCC Director, Public Affairs, Mr Vincent Oyefeso.

Asein expressed appreciation to FAAN for supporting the commission’s fight against copyright piracy.

He expressed concern that a good number of books and Digital Video Discs (DVDs) on display were pirated at the nation’s airports.

“Apart from the injury to right owners, the display of pirated materials was tarnishing the image of Nigeria in the sight of airport users.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Yadudu reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that all activities around the airports were legal.

According to him, the aviation industry does not tolerate or encourage fraudulent activities but ensures that standards are maintained, in line with acceptable practices and regulations.

He, therefore, warned all airport users including passengers, handlers, concessionaires and shop operators to always ensure that their operations did not jeopardise the interests of other persons.

The FAAN managing director added that the protection of arts, culture and works in the entire creative industry “is a worthy course which is in line with international aviation protocols”.

He welcomed the NCC proposal for operatives of the two agencies to engage in covert operations, surveillance and compliance checks on sales outlets.

The provisions of the MOU cover joint enforcement to curb copyright infringements; training; intelligence sharing and arrest of persons dealing in infringing materials at the airports and environs. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

