FAAN MD tasks airport workers on customers’ satisfaction

Management and staff in the aviation industry have been urged to improve on customer services to enhance customers’ satisfaction and revenue increase in Nigerian airports.

Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), gave the charge in his keynote address on Thursday during a one-day Sensitisation programme for staff and stakeholders of Port Harcourt International Airport.

Yadudu who was represented by Mr Felix Akinbinu, South-south/South-east Regional Manager of FAAN, urged FAAN staff and stakeholders to demonstrate more commitment towards achieving customers’ satisfaction.

He noted that airport operations and the management were in collaboration for the assignment, adding that workers should work as a team towards achieving a common goal.

The MD also noted that though the facilities at FAAN’s disposal might not be totally adequate to overcome all their challenges, but the authority was making efforts towards upgrading them.

This, according to him, include among others, the upgrade of the self-check-in kiosks with Baggage Reclaim System (BRS), which enables passengers check in, tag their baggage, choose their seats and print their boarding passes before departure.

The MD also mentioned the installation of the latest hand scanner and other modern facilities to provide fast track services at the airports.

Meanwhile, Mrs Ebele Okoye, General Manager, Customer Service (SERVICOM) of FAAN and resource person during the exercise stated that every customer would love to do business with a company or organisation that is friendly, understanding and empathetic.

According to her, the sensitisation tagged ‘Customer Loyalty and Revenue Increase for the Port Harcourt International Airport’ was expected to keep stakeholders and airport staff abreast of ways of enhancing better services.

“Any business establishment that is able to identify customers’ needs would gain both customer’s loyalty and revenue increase.

“A good way of identifying customers need is by listening and giving priority attention to all complaints with the view of proffering solutions to such complaints.

“The aim of this forum is to empower all staff and stakeholders on how to give quality service which is a core value in airport operations, irrespective of the organisation involved,’’ she said.

Okoye, therefore, urged participants to remain committed to assigned duties and urged them to strive for excellence and embrace new work ethics.

“Whenever you value your customers, you are most likely to attract customers’ loyalty and increased revenue,’’ she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...