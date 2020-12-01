FAAN MD reaffirms commitment to staff welfare

The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it is fully committed and determined at promoting the welfare of its staff.

The Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, made the assertion on Tuesday while addressing staff of the organisation at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

He said that issues of staff welfare which included prompt payment of salaries, promotion, training and retraining of staff had been top priority of his administration, stressing that the management would not compromise staff welfare.

He lauded the efforts of staff of the organisation, especially their resilience, commitment and dedication during the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, saying that the pandemic had negatively affected FAAN

performance.

“You had performed wonderfully in spite of the obvious threat by the disease as none of you deserted or absconded his or her point of duty,” he said.

He said the pandemic had reduced the quantum of revenue generated by the agency to about three from the usual 80 per cent to 85 per cent, adding that now, FAAN revenue profile had started to improve to about 20 per cent.

Yadudu called on the staff to evolve an effective and robust means of communication with the management for proper understanding of issues through their unions and other relevant bodies to avoid misinformation and rumours.

“The present leadership of the aviation industry has significantly improved safety across all airports in the country through procurement and installation of sophisticated equipment,’’ he added.