FAAN holds meeting on Sustainable Aviation Business

January 18, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Industry, News, Project, Travel 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria held a crucial meeting on strategic ways to build a sustainable aviation business in a post pandemic era.

key discussed in meeting chaired by the MD/CE, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu include: of operational efficiency, cost reduction, customer service, compliance to COVID-19 regulations, security, and synergy with other agencies, amongst others.

The meeting was attended by Directors in the Authority, General Managers and Regional Airport Managers.

Tags: ,