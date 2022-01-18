FAAN holds meeting on Sustainable Aviation Business

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria held a crucial meeting on strategic ways to build a sustainable aviation business in a post pandemic era.

The key areas discussed in the meeting chaired by the MD/CE, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu include: Areas of operational efficiency, cost reduction, customer service, compliance to COVID-19 regulations, security, and synergy with other agencies, amongst others.

The meeting was attended by Directors in the Authority, General Managers and Regional Airport Managers.

