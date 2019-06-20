FAAN, Enugu govt partner against Airport encroachment

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has stated that the Authority is collaborating with the government of Enugu state to address the menace of airport encroachment at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Capt. Yadudu made the disclosure on Wednesday following a joint facilities inspection visit to the airport by the Management of FAAN and the Executive Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He expressed his gratitude to Ugwuanyi for directing that all illegal structures on the airport be demolished after a week’s notice of evacuation.

Yadudu also noted that human habitation within the airport’s airfield is a safety concern to the Authority because of the heavy equipment that moves within the environment.

The MD, who also held a town hall meeting with staff of the airport assured them of Management’s commitment to improved facilities and infrastructure, added that the Authority would continue to ensure safe and secured airports in Nigeria.





