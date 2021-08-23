FAAN deploys 15 more screening machines at GAT, MMIA

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Federal Airports of Nigeria (FAAN) says additional 15 security screening machines have been procured for immediate deployment to the General Aviation Terminal and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN said in a statement in Lagos on that installation of the screening machines was already in process.

She said that was in a bid to address recent challenges in airport operations and facilitation management systems at the airports.

Yakubu said that FAAN was also tackling such challenges at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

She said that all hands were deck to ensure speedy completion of the project.

The spokesperson appealed to stakeholders to bear with FAAN while the installation would last. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,