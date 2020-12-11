FAAN decries encroachment on its land in Ilorin

He said that government would eventually need to develop the same land and would have no option than to demolish anything found on the sites.

Mr Adeyeoluwa Oluwakayode, Head of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Ilorin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that people had been encroaching on FAAN land covering parts of Wara village, Gerewu, Aleniboro, Ilorin West Secretariat, Gaa Odota, and Obanisua.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has decried the encroachment on its land in Ilorin and environ.

“The unfortunate thing is that some would have bought the land illegally and built on it, and by the time government is ready to use the land, there will be a big problem.

“Buildings constructed illegally on government land will be demolished, just as it was done in Abuja and some of the buyers of the land might have retired from active service causing them a lot of distress.

Oluwakayode urged land buyers to confirm the authenticity of any land they planned to buy at the Surveyor-General’s office to make assurance doubly sure.

He said that government had compensated the indigenes of the acquired land areas, but that some fraudsters continued to sell parts of the land.

He said that FAAN land was massive and the fact that it had not developed most of the land was not an excuse for anyone to sell any part of it.

“We have met with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, to pacify the Magaji’s (community leaders) and their subjects that are selling FAAN lands to find a way to stop them.

“We have also met with the community leaders on several occasions; pleaded with them to desist from selling the land and to also stop their children and wards from doing same.