FAAN commissions Magistrate Court at Abuja Airport

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in collaboration with the High Court of the FCT commissioned a magistrate court at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.



A statement signed by the Ag General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Faith Hope-Ivbaze stated that the court would have both criminal and civil jurisdiction, and that it would ensure swift administration and dispensation of justice.

“The court which would have both criminal and civil jurisdiction would ensure swift administration and dispensation of justice.”

While speaking at the commissioning event, MD/CE FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu promised to continue to collaborate with the judiciary, as well as other relevant stakeholders to ensure safe and secure flight operations at airports in Nigeria.

The Chief Judge of the FCT My Lord Justice Hussaini Yusuf Baba observed in his remarks that it was important to have the Magistrates court at the premises of the airport. He further stated that Magistrates shall immediately be posted to the courts as well as support staff. That they shall discharge their duties dispassionately without fear or favour.

