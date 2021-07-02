FAAN commences automation of Hajj, Cargo terminal car park in Lagos

The Federal Airports of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has commenced the of parking processes at the Hajj/Cargo terminal, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Yakubu said in preparation for the actual go live, which had been slated for July 5, the had deployed a modern car solution, with distinct entry and exit gates.

“Users of the terminal that want to drive into designated car parks within the terminal will now have to enter through the newly built automated gate.

“It is from that point that details of their vehicles will be captured electronically, on the parking tickets that will be issued to .

“They will take the tickets to any of the three designated payment points for payment whenever they are ready to leave the terminal.

“After payment of the parking fee, they can now drive out of the car and exit,” she said.

The corporate affairs manager further noted that in a bid to also the seamless facilitation of the process, the had put necessary signages in strategic places to guide and direct users of the terminal.

She, however, appeal to users of the terminal to comply with this new change in the interest of safety and . (NAN)

