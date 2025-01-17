FAAN charges NSCDC personnel to be committed to duty

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has tasked personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

By Abiodun Azi

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has tasked personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the country’s airports, to remain committed to their duties.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday by SC Oluwaseun Abolurin, the corps’ Public Relations Officer at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Abolurin also quoted Kuku as commending the efforts of the personnel, but urged them to do more in the areas of traffic, crowd control, task force operations and others as may be assigned to them to carry out at the airports.

The FAAN managing director gave the charge when the Commander, Airport Unit, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Assistant Commandant of Corps, Omideyi Ibrahim, paid her a courtesy visit.

Also at the meeting was the Director of Aviation Security Services, Mr Igbafe Afegbai, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police.

It would be recalled that the NSCDC Commandant, Lagos State, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, had on Jan. 9, addressed the maiden training in 2025 organised for personnel of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA I, II and NAHCO). Command.

To further improve the performances of the Corps. at the Lagos Airport, Keshinro had directed the Commander, Airport Unit, to ensure effective synergy between the Corps and all agencies of government. (NAN)