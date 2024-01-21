FAAN celebrates Keyamo@54, pledges support for 5-point agenda

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Sunday felicitated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo on his 54th birthday.

By Grace Alegba

Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, FAAN, in a statement, congratulated the minister on his additional age and numerous achievements,

Kuku commended Keyamo for his intelligence and dexterity in supervising the highly technical aviation sector, and pledged support for his vision.

She assured that FAAN’s management would support the minister to achieve his developmental goals for the aviation industry in the country.

“Sir, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is indeed fortunate to have someone with your brilliance, acuity and antecedence as a minister.

“Your intelligence has continued to shine through and your leadership is as constant as the North Star.

“On behalf of the FAAN family, all our partners and stakeholders, I wish you, Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, a very happy birthday.

“May your special day bring endless joy to you and your home. Thank you for all your support and guidance,” Kuku said.

She listed Keyamo’s five-point agenda as including ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s strong rating by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Other points on the agenda, she said, are support for the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses; improvement of infrastructure in the aviation industry and human capacity development.

Kuku added that the minister’s agenda included optimising revenue generation for the Federal Government.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Relations and Consumer Protection, FAAN. (NAN)

