FAAN assures airport users comfortable service during Sallah celebration

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured airport users that its network of airports across the country are fully ready to accommodate influx and out flux of air passengers during and after the ‘Eid-el-Mubarak celebration.

FAAN gave the assurance in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday in Lagos.

The Federal Government had declared June 4 and June 5 as public holidays to mark the Sallah celebrations.

Yakubu said as part of preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of its highly esteemed passengers, the VIP Protocol lounges at the terminals in Lagos and Abuja, had been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to customers.

“Also, facilities at our airports have been generally improved upon and are functioning optimally. In addition, airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

“New directional display units have been provided to guide travelers, especially new ones, at our airports. Airport do’s and don’ts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate newcomers.”

Yakubu advised the general public and intended travelers to make early preparations toward completing their travel requirements in good time.

She also reiterated that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials was prohibited and anyone found wanting would be sanctioned. (NAN)