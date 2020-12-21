FAAN assures air travellers of safety, comfort

As yuletide approaches, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has assured air travelers and other airport users that its network of airports across the country are fully prepared for the usual surge in passenger traffic that is the norm during the season.

Mrs. Yakubu Henrietta, General Manager, Corporate Affairs gave the assurance in a statement on Monday.

She said “in preparation for the season and beyond, we have beefed up security at all our airports, especially the major international gateways in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

“We have also put in place necessary infrastructure to aid compliance with stipulated protocols on Covid-19.

She added, “we are intensifying our effort at improving facilities to ensure maximum comfort for all airport users. At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport, the new terminals are fully ready to play host to our esteemed passengers in safe, secure and very comfortable ambiences.

“At our premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the VIP lounge has been renovated to enhance passenger comfort, the carousels are working optimally, amidst other facilities upgrade currently on going.

“The stories are similar at all other airports, as the Authority has put in place facilities, procedures and systems to ensure maximum comfort, safety and security of airport users during this season and beyond,” the spokesperson said.

FAAN thus appealed to passengers to arrive the airports early to conclude all check-in procedures in good time, especially with the added protocols occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, so as to avoid the experience of missing their flights.

“This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the experience around this time” Henrietta said.