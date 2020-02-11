FAAN alerts airlines, others on bush fire incident at Owerri Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has alerted airline operators and other airport users that a bush fire incident has been reported at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN who announced this in a statement further said Tuesday evening that “officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services are presently on ground and fire fighting is in progress.”

However, the statement said, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continues unhindered.

Meanwhile, FAAN has appealed “to host communities around airports to please desist from burning bushes around the airports as this act is capable of jeopardizing safety of flight operations because of the prevailing weather condition in the country.”