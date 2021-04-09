FAAN advises passengers to arrive Airports early for check-in

The Federal Airports Authority Nigeria (FAAN), advised passengers, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja arrive early at the airport for their check- procedures.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs gave the advice a statement Lagos on .

Yakubu urged passengers avoid the unpleasant experience associated with missing their flights.

She said that the advice became necessary as passengers were likely go through little delay at the entrance the terminals due to congestion caused by increased passenger traffic.

Yakubu assured passengers and other airport users that all hands were on deck to reduce the congestion to the barest minimum. (NAN)

