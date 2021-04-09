The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has advised passengers, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to arrive early at the airport for their check-in procedures.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs gave the advice in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Yakubu urged passengers to avoid the unpleasant experience associated with missing their flights.

She said that the advice became necessary as passengers were likely to go through little delay at the entrance of the terminals due to congestion caused by increased in passenger traffic.

Yakubu assured passengers and other airport users that all hands were on deck to reduce the congestion to the barest minimum. (NAN)

