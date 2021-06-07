FAAN acquires equipment to tackle bird strikes around airports

 The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has acquired some birds/wildlife equipment to improve on safety of flight operations by effectively managing birds/wildlife hazards at the ’s airports.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu said at the inauguration of the equipment on Monday in Lagos.

Yadudu said the equipment, which was the they could get around, was procured on the recommendation of the Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Represented Director of Commercial and Business Development, Alhaji Sadiku Rafindadi, he listed equipment acquired to include bird scaring gas canons, 15,000 rounds of 12G (heavy calibre bird scaring pyrotechnics), Hi-tech bird laser among others.

The managing director added the equipment, when deployed would usher in an era of safe flight operations, as incidents relating to birds strike which increased of late would be mitigated.

In his remarks, the FAAN Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Muktar Muye, expressed delight at the arrival of the equipment.

Muye noted what was commissioned was not just the equipment but a complete package included the recommended storage facility, patrol vehicle and trained personnel in line with ICAO/s and Recommended Practices.

Some of the hi-tech equipment commissioned included three different models of bird scaring gas canons, Dayboxes for carrying pyrotechnics during Operations for safety, 15,000 rounds of 12G (heavy calibre bird scaring pyrotechnics)

Others are the Hi-tech bird laser, Personal Protective Equipment for staff dealing with wildlife, Purpose built TYPE IV explosive storage magazine, Brand new Hilux jeep for Runway wildlife patrol, amongst others,’’ he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event climaxed with a practical demonstration of the use of some of the equipment representative of the MD/CEO and the Director of Airport Operations.

Also in attendance were the General Managers: Operations, Mrs Olajumoke Oni; Environment, Mr Nehemiah Auta; Special Duties, Mr Kabiru Muhammed; Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, Mr John Ekpe.

Others are the Regional General Manager, , Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba; representative of the GM Corporate Affairs, Mrs Christabel Eromosele; Chief of Staff to MD/CEO, Mr Lawal Abdullahi, amongst others. (NAN)

