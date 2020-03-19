FAAC meeting ends in deadlock

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, held monthly ended in deadlock on Wednesday.

Addressing news men after the deadlocked meeting, Hassan Dodo, the director of information at the ministry of finance, budget and national planning, said, “gentlemen of the press, there is no going to be usual briefing today because the meeting is inconclusive”.

It was gathered that the amount presented by the revenue-generating agencies for disbursement was lesser than expected.

Speaking with Newsdiaryonline in a telephone conversation, one of the commissioners of finance said, “what was presented to share was too small, so we couldn’t agree.”