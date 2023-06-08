FA Cup final: Enugu Govt. spurs Rangers FC to beat Plateau Utd

By Nicholas Obisike

The Enugu State Government has charged Rangers International FC to go out on June 15 and beat Plateau United in the ongoing Federation Cup final.

The match will be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Krist Mbah, gave the charge to the players after their morning training session at the club’s training pitch, Liberty Estate.

Mbah told the players that Gov. Peter Mbah directed him to inform them that his heart is with them going into the final of the tournament.

He urged them to put their heart to the encounter and be focused to be able to replicate the miracle of Asaba 2018, when the club defeated Kano Pillars to lift the trophy.

“You have to show commitment, seriousness to bring the image of the state and your own image up, because football is all about strength, skill, commitment and team work.

Exhibit team work, remain disciplined because you have a sound technical team.

“I believe that this is the best time to appreciate the efforts of the technical team.

“The governor promised to be in Asaba to cheer you up to victory and he believed in work, get the result and be rewarded,” Mbah said.

The club’s Administrative Secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, urged the players to finish the assignment they started so long ago on a positive note.

“At a point like this, we need all hands to be on deck so that we get the needed result and appreciate our efforts in getting this far.

“Enugu Government has shown serious interest in the trophy by supporting the team both in action, approvals and spiritually to ensure the trophy comes to Enugu,” Ugwuarua said.

In appreciation, the club’s Technical adviser, Abdul Maikaba, said the visit would help to motivate the entire team.

“We promise to give our best to make sure that we bring the trophy to Enugu to compensate for our league performance and it is a small job with the management’s encouragement,” he said.

The club’s Captain, Uche John, said the players were overwhelmed to receive the permanent secretary and promised that the players would deliver.

“We are surprised and also happy to see you here and it is a big motivation for us going into the final match of the oldest competition in the country.

“I can only say that we have gone too far to go back.

“And with God on our side, the trophy is ours because I believe in my colleagues and our technical crew,” John said.(NAN)