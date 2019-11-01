Ezza-South/Ikwo constituency: Appeal court reaffirms Ogah’s election

The Appeal Court, Enugu Division on Friday reaffirmed the election tribunal victory of Comrade Chinedu Ogah, All Progressives Congress, (APC), as House of Representative member for Ezza-South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi.

The Court upheld the victory of Ogah over the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Lazarus Ogbee.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ignatuis Agube, dismissed the appeal of Ogbee on lack of merit.

“We reaffirm the decision of the trial court.

“This appeal lacks merit and it cannot stand,’’ Agube noted.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki had earlier sacked Ogbee of the PDP as the member representing the constituency.

In his reaction, Ogah said that his victory at the appeal court was a victory for democracy and the people of his constituency that believed in him.

He said that he would do everything possible to ensure that he would bring development and democratic dividends to his constituents. (NAN)