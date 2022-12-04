Ezekwesili urges citizens to fight monopolistic democracy

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has encouraged participation from the public in the fight against monopolistic democracy.

She stated this at the Office Of The Citizen inauguration, which was organised by #FixPolitics.

The important thing, according to Ezekwesili, who is also the founder of #FixPolitics, is that there has been a phenomenal shift in political engagement.

“The apathy and lethargy of Nigerians are what made the political class monopolist of our democracy; now that monopoly will gradually be broken up and what we are doing today is to further accentuate the quality of engagement that citizens must have to break the democracy from being a monopoly in our country to be truly competitive.

“A competitive democracy is what leads to better quality governance. We now know that without quality governance, we are not going anywhere with development.”

Ezekwesili defined monopolistic democracy as a situation similar to a marketplace monopoly, adding that citizens must actively participate in governance to break the political elite’s monopolistic tendencies.

Monopolistic democracy exists in Nigeria and some African countries, she noted, because citizens are not empowered to participate actively in democratic processes.

“The reason we have monopolistic democracy is because we have citizens that cannot engage,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer, School of Politics, Policy and Governance, Mrs Alero Otobo, said the institution would give community organisers more power to sway voters.