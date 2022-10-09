Ezekwesili, Reps Candidate Harp On Learning For Politicians Seeking Offices

SAKS AKINTUNDE/Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives in the Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia and former minister Obiageli Ezekwesili believe that politicians in and out of offices should never stop learning and acquiring new skills

This, according to them, will help political office holders to learn new ways of tackling complex development challenges.

This point was made on Saturday during the graduation ceremony and conferment of certificate in Public Leadership and Policy by the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), Abuja for Ajia and about 136 others who participated in the program.

Ajia, is one of the 137 students that graduated this year from the school.

The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), Abuja is an unconventional school of the research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative designed to transform politics in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, by building a massive base and pipeline of a new value-based political class.

Speaking on the graduation, Alhaji Ajia said that he decided to pursue new grounds in academics to deepen his ability with requisite knowledge and skills to solve complex problems of development.

The House of Reps candidate, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for achieving success having completed the course.

He said he has tapped from the institution that was set up to educate a new cadre of political leaders who are dedicated to the nation’s values and capable of governing Nigeria based on the values we uphold.

Ezekwesili, the founder of the institution, explained that the school was established to contribute to instilling in politicians and public administrators, a deep sense of moral commitment to the common good as a foundation for Nigeria’s future prosperity.

She noted that the institute was meant to strengthen the bonds between government, public administration, and citizens by fostering dialogue, accountability, and transparency, as well as creating an enabling environment for an inclusive civil society where citizens, are aware of their rights, obligations and emboldened to act in the public interest.

“Our school’s values include social justice, stewardship and ethical leadership – a moral compass based on integrity, honesty and respect for the rule of law.

“These values inform the recruitment of students, the curriculum, our alumni work as well as partnerships with other universities, research centres, and funding bodies.

“The vision and mission based on envision a Nigeria with competent and responsible public Leadership firmly based on ethical principles and dedicated to serving the common good for the benefit of all and to educate present and future leaders dedicated to the good of the nation and ready to serve as stewards of the wellbeing of all Nigerians, she explained.

