Ezeife, ex-Anambra governor dies at 85, Igbo-Ukwu community mourns

By Chimezie Anaso

A former governor of Anambra, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife is dead.

Ezeife was 85 years old.

Chief Nwakaire Ezeife, who announced the passage of the elder statesman on behalf the family, said he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday,

On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife,CON.

“He was a former Federal permanent secretary, the first executive governor of Anambra, and staunch politician.

“More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later,” he said.

Mr Christian Ike, the President General of Igbo-Ukwu Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra said the community is in grief over the death of Ezeife.

Ike said in spite his political, national and international life, Okwadike was a community leader who served Igbo-Ukwu as a president general and cared about the development of the town till his death.

“His death is a huge shock to us, Igbo-Ukwu is mourning because a great man, a father, a community leader and nationalist is gone.

“I spoke with him two weeks ago and he assured me he was getting better, though he was in hospital bed, he took time to ask questions about current events in Igbo-Ukwu and prayed for us.

“We are in pains but we submit totally to the will of the Almighty,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Okwadike’ as he was fondly called, was born on Nov. 20, 1938.

He served as governor of Anambra from January 1992 to November 1993 during the aborted Third Republic. (NAN)

