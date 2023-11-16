Ezeajughu frowns at politics of selection as she delivers Tansian Varsity’s 4th Inaugural Lecture

By Nze U. Nze

The 2023 Nigeria general election has been described as selection inasmuch as as religious and tribal affiliations override capabilities. Prof. Mary Chukwuagozie Ezeajughu stated this while delivering the 4th Inaugural Lecture of Tansian, at Umunya Campus of the University.

The Professor of Political Science during the Inaugural Lecture titled HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE AND IDENTITY POLITICS: NIGERIA ELECTION OR SELECTION? stated that citizens of a given nation will always experience hardship whenever political authorities select their friends to be political administrators even when such aspirants are mediocres. She said that 2023 Nigeria General Election was selection as votes of the masses did not count in many polling units.

“It is not a true democracy if any nation practices politics of selection instead of election. Political administrators should allow the votes of the masses to count in any election.” Prof. Ezeajughu advised.

The University don appreciated her husband, Chief Ifeanyi Ezeajughu who is Deputy Director at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for all his encouragement and support which contributed greatly to the achievement she recorded.

In a statement, the First Female Professor of Mass Communication in Sub Sahara Africa, and Anambra State Former Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna who represented the University Governing Council during the event expressed her happiness that the school is moving up in ranking of Universities in Nigeria. She stated that the Inaugural Lecture by Prof. Mary Chukwuagozie Ezeajughu and the previous ones held were clear evidence that the institution is moving from strength to strength. The Mass Communication guru enjoined the younger teaching staff to continue to engage themselves in academic activities that will qualify them to attain professorship.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Eugene Nwadialor congratulated the Inaugural Lecturer for being the 4th Professor to deliver the remarkable lecture. The helmsman of the University explained that any Professor who is yet to deliver inaugural lecture is owing it as a debt to the university. The institution boss enjoined other professors who are yet to deliver their inaugural lecture to prepare and seek for approval from the the Inaugural Lecture Committee. More so, the Professor of Accounting and Taxation emphasised that National Universities Commission (NUC) accredited all the academic programmes being run by Tansian University. That the institution have started postgraduate programmes in some courses.

In his reactions the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University who is also the Chairman of the Inaugural Lecture Committee, Prof. Charles Onochie expressed his joy as the University has recorded up to four lnaugural lectures within a period of time. He went further to explain that, with inaugural lectures Tansian University has moved up in the Nigeria Universities ranking.

The Executive Governor of Anambra State Prof. Chukwuma Soludo who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Chief Ernest Ezeajughu commended the Inaugural Lecturer who is also from Anambra State for doing the state proud not only on the Inaugural Lecture but also about the recommendations in her research works which some international agencies implemented and achieved their goals.

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Mr. Otunba Pedro who was a guest during the academic event commended the management and staff of Tansian University for the maximum development in both human resources and infrastructure witnessed at Tansian University. He congratulated Prof. Ezeajughu for the feat achieved.

Addressing the Press the Former President General of Awgbu Community, Chief Patrick Ezenaka who led other members of the Community to the event asserted that they came to identify with their daughter who have climbed to the high pedestal in the intellectual ivory tower. She attested that the Awgbu born Professor is one of the youngest teacher from the town to achieve the feat.

The University Orator, Assoc. Prof. Anthony Ngonadi who is also the Head Department of Political Science remarked, “it is a thing of joy as one of our own Prof. Chukwuagozie Ezeajughu presented her Inaugural Lecture. She is instrumental to both the social and academic success recorded by our department. We are delighted to have her in our department. That is why both staff and students in our department came out in mass to identify with her.”

The husband of the political scientist, Chief Ifeanyi Ezeajughu thanked the University Governing Council and the management for employing his wife to teach in Tansian University which gave her opportunity to impart sense of vision and direction on the youths. The NYSC Deputy Director prayed for the peaceful repose of Very Rev. Msgr. Prof. John Bosco Akam who is the Founder of the noble institution.

Glamour was added to the occasion by John Bosco Choir of Tansian University led by Bro. Iyke Onoyima. The choir entertained the guests with melifulous songs.

Tansian Times magazine

Department of Mass Communication

Tansian University, Umunya

