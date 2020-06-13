Eze expresses shock, condoles with Amaechi over elder brother’s death

Share the news















Condolences have continued to pour in on former Rivers Governor and Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi CON., over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.



In his message of condolence to his boss, and South-South leader of the APC, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, said the news of the death of Dede Amaechi, came to him and his family as a rude shock.



He recalled running into the late Dede Amaechi at the Brick House when Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi held sway as Rivers Governor.



He described him as a gentleman, unassuming, caring and a wonderful personality. He said his death has dealt a big blow not only to the family of Amaechi but to every member of the political family of Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.



Although death is inevitable to all human beings, Eze said the news was saddening, unfortunate and least expected, considering the criticality of the period where vultures are congregating to ruin the political fortunes of the Rivers APC.

Eze appealed to his brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi not to give-in to sorrowing as the unbelievers do but charged him to be consoled with the word of God that those who died in the Lord shall surely meet again in eternity not and never to part from each other anymore.

While asking God to grant Amaechi, his immediate family and the rest of his political family and associates the stoic to bear the big loss, the party chief prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased Dede Amaechi.

Related