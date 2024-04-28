Eze Commends Fubara for his bold initiatives

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has extended a warm commendation to the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for his broad sense of reception that has brought Rivers people of diverse tongues, political leanings and religious inclinations together under a common front for the actualization of the lofty ideals of a resourceful, prosperous and economically virile state in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to the media, the APC Chief said Fubara’s bold initiatives in the face of stifling opposition and vile bickering instigated by political merchants has sent his traduces into slumberland and established the fact that his peaceful mien which is mistaken for cowardice is a natural physique that connotes bravery, leadership and maturity, stressing that this rare attribute has endeared him to the good people of Rivers State, particularly men of goodwill like former Governor Peter Odili and others.

Eze noted that with the support of the likes of Odili coupled with the floodgate of approvals he enjoys from within the youth and women population, the Governor has an ironclad assurance that the devices of the crafty are bound to be disappointed so that their hands can not perform their evil enterprise against the state.

It is concurrently pitiable and saddening and in fact, of unblessed memory to recall that Wike concentrated his eight-year regime only on the construction of flyovers in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor LGAs to the detriment of other 21 LGAs. Important roads networks in PH , Obio-Akpor and other 21 LGAS were wickedly left in very deplorable shapes – like the 5-kilometre long Okania-Ogbogoro Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the Garden City, recently awarded by Gov. Fubara.

Further hints on the road is extracted from the comments of the Permanent Secretary in the Rivers State Ministry of Works,- “…the project was previously awarded to Nugi Nigeria Limited on April 12, 2017, and partial work was done up until 2020 when the contractor abandoned the project”, he said.

“From that time, until now, due to the neglect, the major sections of the road, including the internal community roads, have all collapsed.

“But presently, due to the outcry of the people around the area and commuters as a result of the ongoing construction of Port Harcourt Ring Road, the road is considered for reconstruction.

“The Council has approved a total sum of N6.7Bn for the road contract award. The period of the construction is expected to last only five months,”.

Similarly, Eze expressed delight over the 100% rise in the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which remained at a staggering N12 billion during the administration of Nyesom Wike. The feat, he said, is attributable to the success recorded in Gov. Fubara’s efforts in severing cankerworms, caterpillars and other treasury looters from the coffers of the state.

Recall that the state Governor had announced early last week during a meeting with the leadership and members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts that his administration has shored-up the state’s IGR to a whooping N27 billion as against the N12 billion benchmark of the Wike administration. The new figure represents over 100% rise in IGR.

Eze noted that the revelation places a burden on relevant federal government agencies to launch an investigation into the shady deals perpetrated under the kleptocratic administration of Nyesom Wike – a vulgarly pretentious rabble-rouser.

Furthermore, the APC Chief noted with delight, the award of contract for the construction of the 33.5km long Elele-Omoku Road at the cost of N80.8bn with a 24 month completion period.

Aside the huge economic gains of the road, he said the road when completed will play no mean role to ease the difficulty encountered by farmers in transporting farm produce into towns and ease daily human and vehicular movements within and even outside the shores of benefiting towns.

All of these projects are funded from savings made from the internally generated revenue of the state. Briggs said: The project starts from Elele to Umudioga, Egbeda and Ubumini to Omoku. The total length of the project is 33.5 kilometers. There is an existing road there which is just 7.3 meters width, but with new design, the road is mapped for dualization and that would be achieved within a couple of months.

The Governor has achieved laudable feats in the health sector – with the emergence of Rivers State as South-South zonal winner of the Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge convened by UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, there is also a new partnership commenced between the State Government and UNICEF that is donating an oxygen manufacturing plant and equipment for the new born neonatal unit at the Eleme General Hospital, which will be handed over soon.

The Commissioner also reveled that the State School of Nursing was recently upgraded to College of Nursing Sciences with an admission capacity now increased by 142 percent, and 400-capacity classroom block being constructed for both midwifery and nursing students.

Eze said the achievements of the Fubara administration which is still in its prime are legion and the people of

the state can only be grateful for the multi-sectorial sterling initiatives and interventionist projects of their Chief Servant who is working to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people.