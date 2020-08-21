Eze commends Buhari, Amaechi, as biggest container vessel berths at Onne Port

…

As citizens continue to hail the Mohammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for the giant strides it is making in reviving and expanding the country’s economic potentials and leveraging on its thoughtful efforts to provide opportunities for Nigerians in critical sectors, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has commended the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his deep sense of commitment to public service and pragmatic approach in discovering opportunities to address the litany of challenges that has halted the country’s progress.

The party chief made the assertion in a statement made available to media houses where he reacted to the berthing at Onne, Port Harcourt, of the largest vessel ever to come into Nigeria; a feat which he said, will unarguably position Rivers State on a better pedestal for further economic development, strengthen the economies of the South-South and South-East States and open up a floodgate of business opportunities and create avenues for human capital development.

Recall that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had about two weeks ago announced the successful berthing of the biggest container vessel to ever call at a Nigerian port. The Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with an overall length of 300 metres and width of 48 metres was received on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State. According to the NPA, the vessel which has a capacity of 9,971 (TEUs) is a flagship from Singapore.

Applauding President Mohammadu Buhari and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for always placing national interest above self, Eze appealed to Nigerians to encourage and accord the necessary support to the Transportation Minister to spur him to expedite action on the eastern rail line, while appealing for the expansion of the road leading to the Onne port to avoid the Lagos gridlock experience.

Chief Eze called on leaders and Governors of South-South States to rally round Amaechi and tap from his mastery of public service and vast experience in good governance and replicate same in their domains for improved record of services and to build on the sectoral performances of their governments and enrich their end-of-term accounts of stewardships.

Congratulating Nigerians for the unprecedented and steady progress in the administration’s efforts in stabilizing the economy and depopulating the labour market, the party chieftain hailed federal government’s introduction of 10% reduction on charges for any ship that berths in other ports – Onne, Calabar, Warri and others, describing it as a thoughtful move to decongest the Lagos ports and decentralize activities in the maritime sector.

While calling on the good people of the South-South/East to look out for more opportunities, Eze called on the people to remain unshaken in their confidence in the Transportation Minister, whom he described as an elixir to the country’s avalanche of challenges.

APC Chieftain & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP

21 – 08 – 20