Eyebrows raised as Buhari wears face mask during visit to Mali – See photo,Video

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Bamako, Mali Thursday looking unusually new as he wore a face mask.

The president’s new look with his rare face mask elicited a lot of interest on social media and online news platforms Thursday.

See photo and video of Buhari in Mali as tweeted @NGRPresident.

President @MBuhari in Bamako, Republic of Mali, today, on a one-day visit. He’s meeting with fellow ECOWAS leaders led by President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic for consultations towards finding a lasting solution to the political crisis in Mali. #PMBinMali pic.twitter.com/1938z89gJr — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) July 23, 2020

