Eyebrows raised as Buhari wears face mask during visit to Mali – See photo,Video

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Bamako, Mali Thursday looking unusually new as he wore a face mask.

The president’s new look with his rare face mask elicited a lot of interest on social media and online news platforms Thursday.

See photo and video of Buhari in Mali as tweeted @NGRPresident.


