Eyebrows raised as Accountant General redeploys Successor despite Tinubu’s appointment

Another amazing twist has been added to the unfolding intrigues as the outgoing Accountant-General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein has redeployed her successor, Shamsuldeen Ogunjimi instead of allowing him to understudy her.

Reports Friday revealed that Ogunjimi, was moved along with 20 others and .he has up to Christmas eve to report in his new post.

Sources said Madein has vowed to remain in office till March 7th 2025 when she is due for retirement.

Ordinarily she is expected to proceed on pre-retirement leave, but she has opted to be in office. Insiders said she has resisted the appointment of Ogunjimi by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on December 10th. It is not clear why she is resisting the appointment of her successor.

However, the latest redeployment of Ogunjimi is being viewed as part of the grand plot to stop him from occupying the office.The shocking fact is that all this intrigue is happening after President Tinubu has appointed Ogunjimi.

In a December 18th circular which she personally signed, Madein said: “I hereby approve the posting of the following Directorate Level Treasury Officers with immediate effect towards enhancing effective service delivery.

“I want to further reiterate that all officers are to note that failure to comply with this posting instruction shall be treated in accordance with the provision of the Public Service Rules (PSR) 020602 (iv).

“Accordingly, affected officers are advised to submit assumption of duty certificates to the office of the undersigned on or before Tuesday, 24th December, 2024.”

In the circular, Ogunjimi was moved from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (Funds) to the Public Service Institute of Nigeria(PSIN) Accounts.

Some others redeployed were Abalaka James N (OAGF Funds); Dagin Seldam (OAGF STF); Ekwem Virginus E (OAGF IPPIS); Luka Joshua Kadmi (Ministry of Foreign Affairs Accounts), among others.

On December 10, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga announced the approval of the President for the appointment of Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as Acting Accountant-General.

Onanuga statement said: “His (Ogunjimi) appointment is effective immediately following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AG-F, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

However, Mrs. Madein and some top officials of the ministry have reportedly frustrated Ogunjimi’s resumption until yesterday when his redeployment along with other officers, was announced.

The situation at the AG-F office became more confusing yesterday when it became clear to the polarized staff members that the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoCSF) had endorsed Mrs. Madein to remain in office till her March 7 retirement date.

She took advantage of the elongation of her stay in office by the HoCSF to redeploy Ogunjimi.

The letter authorising Mrs. Madein’s continuation in office was issued by the HoCSF Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack and confirmed yesterday in Abuja.

According to the spokesperson of the (OAGF), Mr. Bawa Mokwa, the letter reinstates Mrs. Madein to her role as AG-F and allows her to oversee treasury operations until her retirement.

Mokwa said: “Embarking on terminal leave by retiring civil servants is optional; it’s in the civil service regulations.

“However, staff members are unsure if Mrs. Madein’s letter invalidates Ogunjimi’s appointment by the President.”

Though the letter did not explicitly nullify Ogunjimi’s appointment as Acting AG-F, it may have slowed down his resumption as the acting AG-F until President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decides.