Eyebrows as SERAP denies its name in court – Eyewitness account

The adage that it is easier to criticise than doing the right thing is being validated at FCT High Court, Maitama. One of the leading Civil Society Organisations that is popularly called SERAP seems to be uncomfortable complying with the rule of substantial justice, which it has been calling others to abide by. Instead, it has now resorted to technicalities.

At the resumed hearing of the case instituted against it by DSS aggrieved staff, SERAP denied being SERAP.

Meanwhile, in the offensive posts SERAP put out, which injured the reputation of the complainants, it said ‘DSS Raids SERAP Office’ and ‘DSS invades SERAP Office’ but now it is insisting that it must be referred to as ‘Registered Incoporated Trustees of SERAP’ denying its own name which it uses.

Basically, it is assessed that it is doing so to evade justice. It is ironic that SERAP, an advocate for accountability, does not want to account for its actions.

However, in accordance with the rules, parties were directed to file all preliminary arguments for consideration on 10th February 2025. As it doesn’t want the matter to proceed to trial, discerning Nigerians are observing how SERAP would riggle itself out of the Accountability test the complainants want to subject him to.