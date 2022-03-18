Extortion: FAAN bans 2 immigration officers from airports nationwide

By Yunus Yusuf

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN ) has banned two officials of Nigeria Immigration Service from operating in any of the nation’s airports for extorting N8000 from a passenger at Lagos airport.

The Spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the two immigration officials were banned from the airports after confirming the extortion at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA).

Hope – Ivbaze said that a team of FAAN Aviation Security officers were commissioned to investigate the allegation, following a tweeted allegation on Feb. 19, 2022 by the mother of a 14-year old girl travelling on Lufthansa Airline that the two immigration officials extorted N8000 from her daughter.

“Upon investigation, they found the allegation to be true, as the officers involved were identified with the help of footages on our CCTV facility, and the cooperation from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

She said that the officers were made to refund the exact amount collected from the passenger.

Hope-ivbaze added that the officers’ On Duty Cards were also withdrawn permanently, and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian airport to serve as deterrent to others.

She commended the mother of the child, who has confirmed receipt of the money and for deeming it fit to escalate the case.

Hope-ivbaze also commended the mother for assisting FAAN tremendously in the course of the investigation.

She expressed appreciation to the Comptroller of Immigration at the MMIA and her team for her cooperation and support in addressing this issue.

The FAAN Spokesperson said that the Authority would continue to identify and sanction any airport official (including FAAN officials) found to be extorting passengers or perpetuating any act of illegality at our airports.(NAN)

