Extortion: Commissioner of Police directs investigation of some officers in Adamawa

Mr. Adamu Alhaji, Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, has directed the investigation of some police officers allegedly accused of extorting money from truck drivers.



DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Spokesperson of the police Command in the state, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.



Nguroje said that the commissioner has directed the Numan Area Command to, as matter of urgency, transfer the accused officers to the state command for prompt investigation.



“The Command has received a report of misunderstanding between its officers and truck drivers over extortion allegation.



“The development that truck drivers blocked the Yola-Gombe federal highway and as a result of the extortion caused hardship to travelers and other road users.



“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of police immediately intervened and summoned the Numan Area Command to transfer the accused officers to the state Command for investigation,” Nguroje said, indicating that the Commissioner has zero tolerance to corruption and other related cases.



Speaking to NAN on behalf of the truck drivers Union in Adamawa, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna said that the incident occurred on Thursday.



He said a truck driver coming from Gombe to Yola was stopped by the police operatives who demanded for money.



“The driver refused to give them a dime and proceeded to his destination.



“Angered by the driver’s attitude, the police pursued and blocked the truck at Mbalang village, along Numan-Cham road, pulled the driver out and started to beat him.



“Upon seeing what is happening to their colleagues, some truck drivers came to rescue him and in the process the police fired tear gas to disperse the drivers,” Haruna said.



He said when the situation deteriorated, truck drivers blocked the road completely, adding that while the police were beating the driver, N40,000 went missing from the driver’s pocket.



The Union thanked the commissioner of police for the quick response and intervention and demanded for justice. (NAN)

