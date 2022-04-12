Extend the mantra of NOUN, VC tells over 20,000 fresh students

Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi A. Peters, has implored new students of the university to broaden the institution’s catch-phrase of “quality education delivered with equality and flexible access, to learn at your pace at any place.”

Peters stated this on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 during the 22nd Matriculation Ceremony of the university, which took place virtually across the 103 study centres nationwide.

He urged the fresh enrollees to pass on the university’s mantra to their family members, friends, colleagues as well as partners and associates in society and in the world of business.

He also challenged them to make the best use of the opportunities at their beck and call, for learning and excellence in the university to improve their self-worth.

“Your resulting prosperity afterwards, is a shared success for you, your immediate family and friends, for your alma mater – the NOUN – for Nigeria and the world,’’ he stated at the event that came barely a fortnight after the university’s graduation ceremony.

The vice-chancellor also informed them: “Every one of you is now our ambassador. The uniqueness of our university makes our graduates the focus of special interest and assessment by others, who are eager to determine the quality of training invested in you whilst here.’’

While emphasising on the provision of a most rewarding online study experience by the university, he disclosed that in an effort to reduce the distance between the students and the university, “we are further set to deploy, in the next few weeks, a feedback system to harvest and resolve complaints that may arise in your interface with our various units.

“This has been coupled with other service delivery applications, including assessments – tutorials, tests and examinations.

“Our over 103 study centres and the headquarters are equipped with academics, professional ODL administrators, counsellors and appropriate learning infrastructure, including e-library facilities, to provide support that you will need for a successful higher educational experience.

“It is my steadfast desire that at the end of your term at NOUN, you will have acquired not only the knowledge and skills, but also the appropriate strength of character and tenacity to sail through the challenges of a modern world of global competition.

“It is also my belief that you will be able to contribute meaningfully in the elevation of our country, Nigeria, to its deserved place of greatness in Africa and the world.”

Registrar of the university, Mr. Felix Edoka, administered the matriculation oath to the students via the Zoom platform, urging them to abide by all the university’s rules and regulations to avoid expulsion.

Tuesday’s ceremony was the first time in the history of the university that the matriculation took place on a week-day.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

