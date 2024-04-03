Expressway crossing: LAGESC arrest woman for assaulting official over enforcement

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, has confirmed the arrest of a woman, who allegedly assaulted its official for arresting her while crossing the expressway.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Lukman Ajayi, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ajayi said that the woman was arrested on Tuesday at about 12.45 p.m., at Ile-Epo, along the Ikeja/Iyana-Ipaja expressway for crossing the 10-lane road.

“There was a pedestrian bridge constructed at the place, but the woman chose to disobey the law of the state.

“She was immediately arraigned before a Magistrate court for crossing the expressway and assaulting an official of the agency.

“The lady assaulted the KAI personnel and was charged immediately. She was sentenced to pay a fine of N75,000 or face four months imprisonment,” he said.

The spokesperson emphasised the need for pedestrians to make use of pedestrian bridges, stressing that the facilities were for their safety.

He urged further that residents should desist from selling or displaying their wares on walkways, lay-byes or setbacks meant for pedestrians.

Ajayi pointed out that there was no alternative than to obey and abide by the State’s Environmental Laws 2010 as amended. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva