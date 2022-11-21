Expo attracts 190 young entrepreneurs from 3 states

By Habibu Harisu

The 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub Expo has attracted 190 young entrepreneurs from Sokoto, Katsina and Niger states seeking to expand their businesses.

Mr Umar Idris, the Chairman of the hub told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sokoto after the opening of the event, that the expo was organised to stimulate business growth.

”We engage on coaching young entrepreneurs, guide them and link them with possible markets and how to go about business activities, ” Idris added.

He said that the expo was to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), meant to celebrate innovators and job creators who launch startups.

”GEW inspires people everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to help them take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey.

”These activities, from large scale competitions and events to intimate networking gatherings, connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors.

“Introducing them to new possibilities and exciting opportunities,” Idris added.

He also said the participants would be assisted to process, brand and promote their products and services.

”In Sokoto, no fewer than 70 entrepreneurs participated in the fair and more importantly 98 percent are women, which tally with our goal of empowering more women into active business engagements.

”21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub assist them with platform to showcase their products and services, as most of them run the businesses from their homes,” the chairman said.

Earlier, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, lauded the initiators and enjoined citizens to maximally tap the opportunity.

Sifawa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hajia A’Isha Dantsoho, pledged increased government support, especially in mobilizing people at the grassroots.

A participant, Mrs Rashida Zainu-Aminu, who is involved in home decoration, fashion design and other art works for beautification, described the platform as inspiring and motivational.

Zainu-Aminu said she came from Zamfara for the fair and had gotten “handsome patronage”.

A cross section of other entrepreneurs expressed excitement for the opportunity to display their goods and services, adding that the patronage would encourage them to expand their businesses.

Among dignitaries at the expo were Balarabe Kakale, member representing Tureta, Bodinga, Dange-Shuni federal constituency, and the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Women Education, Aisha Maina. (NAN)

